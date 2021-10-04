hot Traffic signal outage could snarl commute traffic Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Oct 4, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—Traffic signals at Henry Avenue and Riverside Drive will be without power for scheduled maintenance on Wednesday.The outage will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the outages expected to cause delays during peak travel times in the morning, mid-day and late afternoon rush.A contractor will be moving signal bases and wiring as part of the Henry Avenue resurfacing project. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Updated: Former Beloit school district employee accused of more secret videos Lux Cuts barbershop opens Tuesday in Beloit's downtown Final suspect in Dewey Avenue shooting charged Beloit man accused of strangling woman Fatal crash reported Sunday in Town of Avon Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime