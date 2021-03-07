BELOIT—A traffic shift will take effect today along Wisconsin Highway 81 (Milwaukee Road) due to ongoing interstate construction, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
All Highway 81/Milwaukee Road traffic will shift onto the eastbound side between Cranston Road and the Ford Street/Freeman Parkway intersection. Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area as two lanes will remain open for westbound traffic, the WisDOT notice states.
Access to all businesses will remain open during the construction and the shift will remain in effect until June of 2021.
To sign up for construction updates, visit www.projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90/emailupdates/