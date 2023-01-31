Lee Gibs, CBS Squared Consultant Project Manager, explained how a left turn lane should have 90 degree visibility towards oncoming traffic. Gibbs gave a presentation on a traffic study of the Illinois Route 75 corridor Tuesday.
SOUTH BELOIT- Stateline Area Transportation Study (SLATS) staff presented potential traffic proposals Tuesday including changing Route 75 from four lanes to three lane with turn lanes between Illinois Route 2 and US Highway 51.
A traffic study is being conducted involving the Illinois Route 75 (Gardner Street) corridor by SLATS staff. The study was discussed at Nature at the Confluence Tuesday.
“Our SLATS Metropolitan Planning Area Coordinator, TJ Nee, found this study next in line for importance and need,” said Sonya Hoppes, South Beloit City Administrator. “We realize the economic opportunity that has presented itself along the Gardner/Exit 1 Corridor.”
The meeting on Tuesday, was the second public information meeting in regards to this specific traffic study.
At the first meeting in August, Nee and Lee Gibbs, CBS Squared Consultant Project Manager accepted public input in regards to traffic problems along Illinois Route 75.
From 2017 - May 2022 there have been 155 traffic crashes on the Illinois 75 corridor in South Beloit from Blackhawk Boulevard to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line, according to Gibbs.
Specifically there were 33 crashes at the US 51 intersection, 28 crashes at the Blackhawk intersection and 21 crashes at the Willowbrook intersection from 2017-2022 according to Gibbs.
“Ultimately, the goal of this study is to evaluate traffic operations, traffic safety, access, and multimodal accommodations for the Illinois 75 corridor between Blackhawk Boulevard and the Illinois-Wisconsin state line,” Nee said.
On Tuesday, Nee and Gibbs discussed some solutions to try to combat the amount of collisions and improve traffic movement.
Some of the solutions including adding two separate roundabouts and converting Illinois 75 to three lanes between Route 2 and Highway 51.
“An advantage of converting the four undivided lanes into three would ensure that the left turning vehicles are protected and would enhance multi-model accommodations,” Gibbs said.
This change would not require the curbs to be moved and would allow a bike and pedestrian path, according to Gibbs.
Two separate roundabouts were proposed, one at the intersection of Route 75 and US 51 and another at the intersection of Route 75 and Willowbrook Road.
“Roundabouts would increase traffic flow and reduce crash severity,” Gibbs explained. “When someone approaches a roundabout they need to slow down and it makes angle crashes near impossible. The only crashes that are possible would be side swipes or rear ends. The highest percentage of fatal crashes come from angel crashes.”
One of the public’s concerns when roundabouts were brought up was the safety and if drivers would know how to operate the two lane proposed roundabouts.
“Multilane roundabouts are common in Wisconsin and drivers will know how to operate them,” Gibbs explained. “It is crucial to implement clear signage and lane indicators when roundabouts are put in place to aid the driver.”
South Beloit officials hope this study improves the chances of being awarded funding for a future undetermined construction project.
“We are hoping that as the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has the funding and manpower to tackle the next round of projects, we can position ourselves to have a more construction ready package,” Hoppes said “The goal is to get as much of the preliminary leg work complete for the state.”
At this time there is no construction project determined or aligned with the current traffic study. The results will be shared with the IDOT, according to Nee.
“There is no construction project associated with the results and recommendations that will be determined in this study,” Nee said “However, this is an important step to identify issues and potential solutions that could lead to construction projects in the future.”