Lee Gibbs, CBS Squared Consultant Project Manager, presented a few alternative ideas to fix some of the traffic problems along Wisconsin Highway 81 in Beloit during a public hearing Monday. The Stateline Area Transportation Study proposed multiple solutions for traffic problems in Beloit.
BELOIT- A possible roundabout off Milwaukee Road was one proposal voiced during a Stateline Area Transportation Study (SLATS) hearing concerning the Highway 81 corridor held Monday at the Beloit Public Library.
The corridor extends from Madison Road to Milwaukee Road and includes portions of Liberty Avenue, Fourth Street, Portland Avenue and White Avenue.
The two-hour event offered the public a chance to communicate their concerns with the traffic in that area and provide any insight to the SLATS staff.
In September, the first set of meetings were held concerning traffic on the east and west side of the Rock River.
The west side of Beloit alone was reported to have a total of 235 traffic accidents from May 2017 to May 2022. These include one fatal crash and 31 minor injury crashes, according to the data shared at the meeting.
Some of the public said there needs to be better maintenance and improvements to the current bike path and pedestrian paths in the city. There has been a concern raised about the cross traffic on Liberty Avenue. One of the other concerns voiced was the traffic coming from Milwaukee Road onto White Avenue.
The meeting on Monday was hosted by T.J. Nee, Stateline Area Transportation Study Project Manager and Lee Gibbs, CBS Squared Consultant Project Manager.
Gibbs presented slides containing potential solutions to problems that were brought up during the previous public information meeting in September.
One of the many alternatives discussed was to develop a roundabout where White Avenue and Milwaukee Road meet.
“This would allow less congestion and would require motorists to slow down to help prevent accidents from the sharp horizontal curve,” Gibbs explained.
Nee said the SLATS Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP), updated in 2021, identified this stretch of Highway 81 to have six intersections ranked in the top 20 crash locations throughout the entire Stateline Area.
“There is no construction project associated with the results and recommendations that will be determined in this study,” Nee said. “However, this is an important step to identify issues and potential solutions that could lead to construction projects in the future.”
The data collection began in the summer and will come to a close in the winter of 2023, Nee said. The final recommendation plan that SLATS staff will ultimately present to the public at a later date will accommodate future years and conditions up until 2047.
Following the public information meeting that occurred on Monday, recommendations will be prepared, the study will be finalized and shared with the city and public, Nee said. Final proposals are to be presented in March.
An online version of the presentation that was presented on Monday will be narrated by Gibbs and published on the city’s website in the near future.
Another SLATS public information meeting will occur in South Beloit on Tuesday in regards to a traffic study of the Illinois Route 75 (Gardner Street) corridor. The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. at Nature at the Confluence.