A love for children and a passion for helping them with their involvement in the community has inspired Tracy Saladar to be an exceptional volunteer.
A wife and a busy parent of four children, Saladar also has a doctorate degree in nursing. On the faculty of the University of Wisconsin at the School of Nursing for seven years, “I oversee the pediatric doctoral nursing program,” she said. She also works part-time in a pediatric practice in Sycamore, Ill.
And although Beloit Memorial High School is not open currently for students due to the corona virus outbreak, for several years, she has been highly involved as a parent/volunteer with the swim programs and more there. That has meant many hours during the evenings and weekends at the pool, for example.
“Our kids have always swam and we have always tried to be involved,” she said.
That involvement included running the concession stand and making sure it had food, for example.
“We also helped run the swim meets and helped the coaches,” she said.
Those programs, including the Beloit Tide Swim Team were held at BMHS during the school year and at the city’s Krueger-Haskell pool in the summer.
And while the children were involved participating in swimming, they and her husband, Daryl Saladar also volunteered to help out where needed.
“The kids also volunteer to do timing or videos for the coaches,” she said.
Saladar also said the swim program in the past has not had a lot of minority participants such as her children and she said that it is important to get more minority students and families involved.
Dick Vogel, who recently retired from teaching health and physical education at the high school, remains the swim coach there.
As such, he has known the Saladar family for years.
“I’ve known Tracy since she was five years old,” he said.
That goes back to when she also was a swim program participant as a child.
“I coached her when she was little; now all of her kids swim and the oldest one is at Beloit College,” he said.
As for her volunteer service, Vogel said: “She is really awesome. She organizes the parents, the concessions and food for the out-of-town trips and the banquets. If I need anything, I go to Tracy; she’s always there. Whether it’s for a state meet or a club meet, she has all the workers in place,” Vogel said. “I don’t know what I’d do without Tracy. She loves the kids and the kids love her; she has a huge heart.”
Another parent also appreciates, Saladar’s efforts.
“I have been so impressed with Tracy’s willingness to jump in and volunteer to serve with the swim programs here in Beloit,” Joel Otto said. “Both with Swim USA, and especially with the BMHS swim program, she is always helping coordinate something, communicating with parents by email, and so much more. As a parent who had a son who loved the swim program and participating in it, I got to see first-hand how much she helped make that program so successful.
“She would come early, stay late, supply concessions, coordinate schedules for parents to bring food, and so much more. She has been a rock that the program could depend on to get things done and make things happen,” Otto said.
Saladar also is involved with other school-related functions.
“Our kids are involved with band. Daryl has chaperoned trips and I help out when they ask me to,” she said.
The Saladars also have chaperoned events at the high school such as dances, and marching along with the band during the homecoming parade.
The couple also try to get their children involved with literacy and more.
That has involved collecting canned goods, school supplies and being involved with random acts of kindness.
Tracy Saladar also used to do a children’s ministry at Central Christian Church where her husband plays the drums during Saturday and Sunday worship services.
As for volunteering for city events such as the Dirty Dash, the July 4 kids’ bike parade or the Beloit Tide, Spencer Waite, Recreation Supervisor, said she is always a willing worker.
“Any time we could reach out to her she would graciously accept,” Waite said.
For her exceptional volunteer efforts, Tracy Saladar has been named the Volunteer of the Month for November.