BELOIT—Families are invited to a delicious meals, see a motorcycle parade and donate to children in need.
On Saturday, the Rising Queens will be hosting their second annual Toy Drive & Motorcycle Parade.
The event will take place from 11 a.m.—3 p.m. at Merrill Elementary School at 1635 Nelson Ave.
The Rising Queens are filling the role of coordinators of the Marine Corps Toys for Tots event, according to Tracy Dumas, Executive Director of Rising Queens.
Rock County did not have local official coordinators for the program and without one, Beloit and Rock County would not receive toys from the foundation, Dumas said.
“Therefore I decided to make time to become the coordinator and support our community and families within the Rock County,” Dumas said.
As part of being coordinators, Rising Queens host events to raise awareness about the toy drive.
“We will be having on the spot sign-up the day of the event for families who might not have computer access,” Dumas explained. “Our Toys for Tots website will officially open on Monday Oct. 3.”
Dumas is hoping to be able to help as many families as possible.
“We are asking that any churches or other non-profit organization who wishes to receive toys please sign up early so we can ensure we can service the families,” Dumas said. “We are asking that the community please bring new unwrapped toys/gifts for boys or girls, Saturday. We are accepting gifts for children ages 1-17”
In 2021, the organization was able to help over 600 families. Dumas hopes to break that record since they are beginning earlier this year.
Entertainment wise the motorcycle parade will begin shortly after noon.
“If you are interested in joining the ride, come along and join. Line-up will begin at noon located at Ace Hardware at 430 Broad St.,’ Dumas explained.
Love & Loyalty, Rare Breed, and several more motorcycle clubs will be participating.
Two artists will be performing on location including DJ Polo and Tina Renee.
“Tina Renee has been supporting Rising Queens events for almost a year. She is fabulous and funny,” Dumas said. “She will also be our main performance at Juneteenth next year along with her band”
DJ Polo has been a mainstay with Rising Queens and is expected to perform at other upcoming Rising Queen events.
Rising Queens will be selling dinners in a fundraising effort to support the 608 Kidz after school program, Dumas said.
The organization hopes to continue this event for years to come.
“The event was awesome last year,” Dumas recalled. “We hope to see just as many community people come and donate to this good cause, grab a dinner or two and have fun. We will have live DJ entertainment, food and fun.”
