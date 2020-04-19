TOWN OF BELOIT—A number of Townview Elementary School fifth graders woke up Friday morning singing about how black socks never get dirty.
For the 35th year in a row, a group of Beloit Turner teachers led students through an annual tradition of singing around a campfire on Thursday night. But this year’s activity was a stay-at-home vacation in light of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic and area school closures.
Dozens of students set up tents in the middle of their living rooms and gathered behind screens to watch as music teacher Kelsey Schmutzer led each song with a virtual fire pit in the background.
“Since the students can’t go they were pretty bummed. That’s why we decided we wanted to do something special for them,” said Townview fifth grade teacher Elizabeth Lindsay. “They like to see each other’s faces and hear their voices. They like to make those connections and see their friends again.”
Lindsay said many of the songs at camp are passed down through generations, and having a little piece of tradition is important right now.
“It’s the coming together and the community, you get that feeling. That peacefulness of being at a campfire,” she said.
When Lindsay was a fifth grader in the Beloit Turner School District, she went to Camp Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center. This year, her daughter, Mary Margaret Lindsay, took part in the virtual activity instead.
Apart from the campfire songs, the students were offered virtual tours of U.S. national parks, campfire stories, family team-building games and an online dissection of owl pellets, Lindsay said.
And of course, students were encouraged to make their own snacks, such as S’mores.
Fifth grade student Wyatt Bennett said he had been excited about the camping trip for a long time.
“I was looking forward to it since fourth grade when I found out what it actually was,” Wyatt said. “It made me feel like they really miss going to camp just as much as we do.”
Wyatt and his father, Mark, set up a tent in their basement and camped downstairs.
His mother, Amanda Bennett, said she was impressed by how much effort the teachers put into organizing the alternate activity.
“The fact that they didn’t brush it aside … they still put a lot of effort to make it a great experience. Teachers are amazing people,” she said. “In the times right now, you can’t say no to something so simple like that. It’s been fun to see how he adapted to it in his own way.”
Schmutzer said some of her colleagues likened the virtual experience to an episode of the educational TV show, “Dora the Explorer,” because she asked the kids to repeat after her while singing.
Some of the songs, including the “Bear Song,” have been part of the camping tradition for many years. Other new ones, Schmutzer said, were chosen this year because they are catchy and easy and fun to sing as a group.
“I’m just really grateful for our fifth grade team. We have some really supportive teachers and parents supportive of music,” Schmutzer said.
“I think they appreciated it. All of this is really hard for them. Were doing our best to explain it and put things in a non-scary way,” Schmutzer said. “It shows them that we do still care about them and we do still think about them every day.”
