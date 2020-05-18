TOWN OF BELOIT—All five supervisors on the town board indicated Monday they are in favor of an agreement with local schools about extending a portion of South Bartells Drive.
The School District of Beloit Turner has sought construction efforts to extend the road as it aims to build a news elementary school.
Town Engineer Frank McKearn said the agreement states that the township will "take the lead" on bidding and construction efforts, and in exchange the school district will "pay its fair share" towards completion of the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.