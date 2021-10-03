TOWN OF BELOIT—The Town of Beloit fire and police departments will host an ice cream social on Oct. 9 in support of first responders in partnership with area faith groups.

The event is in coordination with National Faith and Blue Weekend, and will be held from 2—4 p.m. at Town of Beloit Fire Station 2, 2111 Cranston Road.

The departments will have equipment displays and there will be a prayer session. Area faith groups have been notified, Northrop said.

“Our faith-based groups are a key pillar to our community and when working together with law enforcement, neighborhoods thrive,” he added.