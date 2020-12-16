TOWN OF BELOIT—As sewer utility rates are set to increase, Town of Beloit officials say they have worked hard to keep costs as low as possible.
“Although the sewer rates are going up we are doing our best to keep our department running as smoothly as possible,” said Interim Town Administrator and Public Works Director Joe Rose.
Through 2023, the township’s sewer utility rates are set to increase in a three-phase approach, with costs increasing by 5% each year for three years to cover debt service and general operational costs.
The town board approved the increases last week upon recommendation from the firm Trilogy Consulting, LLC.
In one effort to save taxpayers’ money, Rose said the township found a reasonable solution regarding how phosphorus is discarded, saving millions of dollars.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has a new regulation that reduces how much phosphorus can be discharged by municipalities.
Rose said the township recently secured an agreement with the City of Columbus in central Wisconsin to purchase phosphorus credits for about $60,000 each year over a 20-year period.
Rose said without this deal, the township would have needed to purchase $4.5 million in new equipment and spend $80,000 per year on maintenance fees.
“It saved our sewer utility customers a ton of money. We found an innovative solution to offsetting that discharge,” Rose said. “For us it was not fiscally responsible to add $4.5 million of infrastructure to meet the same criteria.”
Additionally, Rose explained part of the rationale behind the township’s sewer rates increasing is the expensive work that went into adding sewer line extensions in areas that had been using septic systems.
Rose said in the long run, the township’s position is that completing the extensions in recent years and requiring a one-time connection fee was “far cheaper” than the possibility of some residents having to replace multiple failed septic systems in their lifetimes.
The township has assessment policies in place to allow residents to pay off sewer line connection bills over a couple decades, for example.
“We’re trying to mitigate fiscal hits for our residents as much as possible,” Rose said.
Sewer bills in the Town of Beloit are measured in two categories, metered and unmetered. A majority of customers in the township fall under the residential metered category.
All businesses in the Town of Beloit are metered customers. The unmetered category applies only to certain residents.
Metered customers using city water currently pay $6.12 per unit of water, which is 748 gallons. After the three-phased increases are complete, customers will pay $7.10 per unit of water by 2023.
Unmetered customers, such as those who have their own private wells, currently pay a flat rate of $110.16 for three months of service. With the proposed increases, the rate will be adjusted to $177.77 per quarter by 2023.
Currently, the annual sewer bill in the Town of Beloit is $391.68. By 2021, that figure will increase to $411.52.
The Town of Beloit also provides some sewer services for the Town of Rock.
By comparison to other communities in the Stateline Area, the Town of Beloit ranks roughly in the middle in terms of sewer utility costs.
Those figures listed by comparison are:
- Rockton—$271.20
- Janesville—$301.04
- City of Beloit (inside city)—$306.48
- Edgerton—$385.45
- Milton—$393.70
- City of Beloit (outside city)—$447.68
- Footville—$471.06
- Brodhead—$532.85
- Delavan—$541.08
- Evansville—$584.80
- South Beloit—$595.20
- Poplar Grove—$598.84
- Clinton—$692.01
The average annual sewer bill for all other communities calculates to $470.88, according to township documents.