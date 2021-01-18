TOWN OF BELOIT — As town board chair and a longstanding community member, Tammy Maegli always cared about the community and was dedicated to helping others, those who worked closely with her say.
Maegli passed away early Monday after battling cancer, and town officials say she will be greatly missed and are wishing her family well.
Public Works Director and Interim Town Administrator Joe Rose said he was informed early Monday morning that Maegli had passed away at home surrounded by her family.
“She was a selfless and vibrant leader for the town. She ushered us through some of our most successful years as a town. She was a very calming influence and very community oriented,” Rose said. “She will be dearly missed.”
Maegli’s husband, Jack, said in a statement that Tammy will be remembered as a selfless wife, mother and community leader.
“Tammy always put what she served—her children and community—ahead of herself. She spent most all her time tutoring and pushing the kids in their education, sports and life learning events, leaving little or none for herself. Only after they had left home did she decide to instead focus her energy on the community, again rather than herself, by running and being elected the Town of Beloit Chair,” Jack Maegli wrote in a statement.
Rose said shortly after Maegli was elected as board chair, he and other department heads showed her around and explained what they do each day for the township.
“She was very open to understanding and learning what services were provided,” Rose said.
Although Maegli had minimal prior experience in government, Rose said she learned quickly, was adaptable, exercised compassion and remained dedicated through thick and thin. Maegli resigned as board chair on Dec. 28, only a few weeks before she passed.
“It will be a great loss for the community, but we appreciate her dedication and contributions that she gave,” Rose said, adding that Maegli always had residents’ well-being at the front of her mind when making decisions. “I appreciate that approach.”
Rose said he and other town officials appreciate the Maegli family’s gracious contributions to the township.
“We wish their family and Jack our condolences and prayers during this tough time,” Rose said. “We definitely appreciated our time with her. We cannot thank her and her family enough.”
Town Board Supervisor and Planning Commission Chair Carl McMillan said he remembers Maegli as a dedicated public servant who approached discussions with an open mind and was mindful of residents’ input.
“Her service to the town is appreciated,” McMillan said. “I thought she did a fine job as chair. It was always smooth. All the board members respected her.”
McMillan recalled that even before Maegli ran for board chair in 2018, she had attended planning commission meetings to ask questions and learn about the process. She continued to attend non-mandatory meetings once elected to learn as much as she could, he said.
“She really did her research and background,” McMillan said.
Recently, McMillan spoke with his son, who now lives in Arizona and grew up attending Beloit Turner schools, where Maegli worked for a time as a substitute teacher.
“He said that she was the best substitute teacher that he had ever had,” McMillan said.
McMillan said he wishes Maegli’s family well and thanked them for being supportive of her efforts while serving as board chair.
Temporary Town Board Chair Skip Rath said that during his time working with Maegli, he greatly appreciated her efforts to represent residents of the entire township. He also appreciated her ability to be a team player.
“She studied the documents, she did her homework, and was pleasant to work with,” Rath said. “She was willing to listen, but at the same time not unwilling to make tough decisions.”
Rath said he is offering Maegli’s family his condolences and wishes them the best.