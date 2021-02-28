TOWN OF BELOIT—The Town of Beloit Administrative Offices at 2445 S. Afton Road and 1133 E. Inman Parkway will reopen to the public starting today.
Business hours will be 8 a.m.—4:30 p.m. at 2445 S. Afton Road. The police department administration hours will be 7 a.m.—3:30 p.m. until March 12. On March 15, police administration hours will be from 7 a.m.—4:30 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to use the drop box in the lobby of the Afton Road office for payment of sewer bills.Town officials will continue to review metrics and consult with the Rock County Health Department in conjunction with its phased reopening plan.