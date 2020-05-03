TOWN OF TURTLE - The Town of Turtle Fire Department is lifting restrictions on burning yard waste from now until May 17.
Burning of dry yard waste, such as leaves, tree branches and brush will be allowed as long as fires are in compliance with the township ordinances.
Fires only will be allowed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Several area communities had banned open burning because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Smoke from open fires could agitate those with breathing difficulties.
For more information on what is allowed for open fires, contact the fire department.
