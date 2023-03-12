Wren Huffman reaches for a butter packet for her pancakes while sitting on the lap of her father, T.J. Huffman, at the Town of Turtle Fire Department Pancake Feed on Saturday. The event, held at the Town of Turtle Community Center, was not held in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Families and friends turned out in big numbers at the Town of Turtle Fire Department Pancake Feed held at the Town of Turtle Community Center Saturday. Saturday's breakfast event was the first time it was hosted since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dan Atkinson pours the batter in the kitchen of the Town of Turtle Community Center Saturday during the 66th Town of Turtle Fire Department Pancake Feed. The event is held to raise funds for the fire department.
TOWN OF TURTLE - The sound of laughter and forks clicking on plates once again could be heard at the Town of Turtle Community Center on Saturday as the ever-popular pancake feed returned to the community.
The Town of Turtle Fire Department hosted the event, which had to be canceled in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town of Turtle Fire Chief Jason Rowland said it was good to see old friends return and he appreciated the support of the community.
By 9 a.m. more than 300 people had been welcomed to the 66th Annual Turtle Fire Department Pancake Feed, and hundreds more were expected, since the event usually draws about 2,000 people.
"For the next couple of hours, it will be pretty demanding," Rowland said.
In the kitchen, a volunteer crew was busy flipping pancakes on the grill and preparing plates filled with pancakes, sausage and cookies.
When asked what is the secret to making the delicious pancakes, the crew was happy to reply.
"66 years of practice. They're almost perfect. Not quite, but almost," said Dan Atkinson.
Another member of the kitchen crew said the coffee also is a big crowd pleaser.
Elise Grunder was settled in at one of the tables, helping her son, Albert, cut his pancakes.
"We come nearly every year to support the fire department," she said. "We're friends with the Huffman family, so we want to help when we can."
Elise Grunder was referring to the family of former Turtle Fire Chief Tim Huffman, who was selling tickets near the front of the room Saturday.
Meanwhile, Tim Huffman's son, T.J. Huffman, was enjoying his breakfast with family and friends in the community center. He said He had volunteered at the annual pancake breakfast since he was 7 years old.
"I have been working at this event since I was 7, working at the old town hall," he recalled. He said he continued to volunteer at the breakfast until he was 25.
"Now we just come for the pancakes," he said as his daughter, Wren, sat on his lap.
The annual pancake feed is a fundraising event for the Town of Turtle Fire Department. In previous years, funds raised by the event have helped the department purchase equipment such as the Jaws of Life for extrications at traffic accidents, generators, hoses and more.
The Town of Turtle Fire Department is an all-volunteer department. Many of the fire department crews were at the pancake feed to help serve breakfast to guests. Volunteers from the Clinton Community High School and the Shopiere Tap also volunteered at the event.