TOWN OF TURTLE—A Clinton man who allegedly hit two pedestrians while driving in the 5800 block of East County Trunk X on Oct. 24 now faces charges, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Michael Massa, 45, is charged with two counts of hit-and-run causing injury after he allegedly struck two pedestrians who were attempting to cross the road. Both pedestrians were injured and transported for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
On Oct. 27, Massa turned himself into authorities and gave a statement with an attorney present admitting to the hit-and-run incident, the complaint said.