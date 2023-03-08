Mom Jennifer Hanson and Alaina, 3, and Iain, 4, enjoy pancakes at the Town of Turtle Fire Department's Pancake Feed in 2013. Jennifer and her husband Ryan said they have been coming to the feed since they were little kids.
Crowds of hungry people gather for the Town of Turtle Fire Department Pancake Breakfast, held at the Town of Turtle Community Center in 2013. The breakfast benefits the Town of Turtle Fire Department and many showed up to enjoy pancakes and sausage.
TOWN OF TURTLE - Roll out the pancakes and don't spare the syrup. The 66th Annual Town of Turtle Pancake Breakfast is set for Saturday and fire department staff are happy to welcome hungry guests.
“We had to take a break the last two years due to COVID,” said Dan Atkinson, firefighter and event volunteer. “We wanted to let people know COVID didn’t kill the event, it just set us back a few years.”
The event will take place from 6 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Turtle Community Center, 6916 S. County J. The admission price is $8 for adults, while the cost for children ages 6 to 10 will be $4 and children age 5 or younger can eat for free.
Tickets can be purchased at the door at the event, or by contacting the fire department. The fire department's non-emergency phone number is: 608-856-0077.
One of the event’s most popular attractions is the whole hog sausage that will be sold at the breakfast.
The tradition of hosting an annual pancake breakfast in the Town of Turtle has been around since 1995, according to Atkinson.
Town of Turtle Fire Chief Jason Rowland said the pancake feed attracts over 2,000 people every year. Guests include local residents who come to the breakfast every year, as well as former residents who like to come back to the area for the pancakes, sausage and to visit with old friends.
The Town of Turtle Fire Department is an entirely volunteer department, and a lot of volunteers are needed to put on the pancake breakfast.
"We have 25 people on the fire department roster and it takes about 50 people to put on the breakfast," Rowland said.
This year, the department is getting some help from Clinton High School volunteers and volunteers from the Shopiere Tap, among others.
"We couldn't do it without them (the volunteers)," Rowland said.
The admission costs help fund the purchase of firefighting equipment for the department.
In previous years, the department was able to purchase hoses, nozzles, generator lights, jaws of life and other equipment thanks to the support of those who attend the pancake breakfasts.