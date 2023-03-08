TOWN OF TURTLE - Roll out the pancakes and don't spare the syrup. The 66th Annual Town of Turtle Pancake Breakfast is set for Saturday and fire department staff are happy to welcome hungry guests.

“We had to take a break the last two years due to COVID,” said Dan Atkinson, firefighter and event volunteer. “We wanted to let people know COVID didn’t kill the event, it just set us back a few years.”

Tags

Recommended for you