This graphic shows the City of Beloit outlined in red and Town of Turtle boundary outlined in yellow.

 Graphic provided

TOWN OF TURTLE- After two years of negotiations and legal filings, the Town of Turtle has dismissed its lawsuit against Beloit over an expired boundary agreement and town officials have ceased boundary negotiations with the city.

“The City of Beloit is pleased that the town dismissed the lawsuit. However we are disappointed that the town has decided to end negotiations,” said Regina Dunkin, Beloit City Council president. “The city desires to be a good neighbor for the benefit of the entire region and remains open to future discussions.”

