TOWN OF TURTLE- After two years of negotiations and legal filings, the Town of Turtle has dismissed its lawsuit against Beloit over an expired boundary agreement and town officials have ceased boundary negotiations with the city.
“The City of Beloit is pleased that the town dismissed the lawsuit. However we are disappointed that the town has decided to end negotiations,” said Regina Dunkin, Beloit City Council president. “The city desires to be a good neighbor for the benefit of the entire region and remains open to future discussions.”
The lawsuit was filed in March of 2020 regarding a boundary agreement between the town and the city that was going to expire. The lawsuit was paused after mediation between the town and the city.
The city and town adopted ordinances related to comprehensive zoning, construction codes and zoning maps as part of the agreement.
Since the mediation agreement both parties have been discussing, behind closed doors, a compromise on the boundary agreement.
The boundary agreement expired in December of 2020. The boundary agreement was based on a 1999 agreement with amendments that were made in February of 2001.
In October of 1999, the City of Beloit and Town of Turtle formed a cooperative boundary plan that existed for a little over 20 years.
In a 20 year period, the City of Beloit paid $600,000 to the township in compensation for homes attaching to the city from the township boundary. This was a product of over two years in negotiations.
The Town of Turtle sought to uphold a five year extension on the previous boundary agreement, while the City of Beloit contended the extension should not be granted.
In the recent deliberation both the Town of Turtle and City of Beloit could not come to an agreement on a new boundary agreement.
“There is no current boundary agreement in place as the previous agreement has expired,” said Sarah Lock, City of Beloit Director of Strategic Communications.
The lawsuit was dismissed in Rock County Circuit Court on Oct. 20. The Town of Turtle informed the City of Beloit on Oct. 7 that the town was ending negotiations, Lock said.
Roger Anclam, Town of Turtle board chair, did not respond to requests from the Daily News for information or comment.
Any further action taken by the City of Beloit will be announced in future city council meetings, according to Lock.
The current legal boundary between the township and the city has not changed. Anyone living in the Town of Turtle will still be living there, Lock explained.