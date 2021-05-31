TOWN OF TURTLE—The Town of Turtle Board of Trustees is set to discuss an ongoing boundary dispute with the City of Beloit at a meeting on Wednesday, according to a Town of Turtle notice.
The town board will meet at 7 p.m. before going into closed session to confer with legal counsel related to a civil lawsuit against the City of Beloit relating to the boundary dispute.
The township filed a lawsuit against the city on March 11, 2020 related to the boundary agreement between the municipalities.
The town board will move from closed session back into open forum for possible action related to the lawsuit, according to the June 2 agenda.
The lawsuit was filed a month after the Beloit City Council approved a resolution to disallow a claim made by the town on Feb. 4
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, at issue in Turtle’s claim is a resolution and supporting letter sent by former Beloit City Manager Larry Arft and certified by former Beloit City Council President Charles Haynes in 2012 regarding assurances made following amendments in February of 2001 to the 1999 boundary agreement.
In the resolution obtained by the Beloit Daily News, the council and city administration agreed and assured Town of Turtle officials it would “immediately open negotiations” toward developing a 25-year revised boundary agreement. No revised agreement was ever adopted by either municipality. According to the resolution, the council at the time agreed that if a new cooperative boundary plan could not be negotiated within two years of the effective date of the resolution (Oct. 9, 2012), the city would grant a five-year extension to the existing agreement which has been in place since 1999 and amended in 2001.
The boundary agreement between the city and the Town of Turtle is set to expire this year.
Rock County court records show the matter is set for a final pre-trial hearing on March 11, 2022.
Representatives for the Town of Turtle and the City of Beloit could not be reached for comment as of press time Monday.
The meeting will be held via Zoom video conference. To view the conference, visit https://zoom.us/j/99344229321?pwd=SWRSajZPeUhibXB4Y1V6Zm11N29HZz09.