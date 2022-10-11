hot Town of Harmony man found dead after standoff with deputies Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 11, 2022 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TOWN OF HARMONY - A man was found dead in his residence Monday after a standoff with Rock County Sheriff's deputies that lasted about eight hours.Deputies were called to a residence in the 5100 block of North Buckskin Drive in the Town of Harmony around 10 a.m. for a welfare check, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.At 11:12 a.m., the male subject exited the residence to let a dog out. Deputies had verbal contact with the subject, and he retreated into the residence.The subject was reportedly involved in a domestic incident on Sunday evening when he reportedly threatened and battered a female. It was reported that the subject had multiple firearms.The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was called to the scene and after several hours officers entered the residence around 7:30 p.m. The subject was found dead in the residence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rock County Sheriff's Office Town Of Harmony Standoff Swat Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Driver dies in South Beloit race track crash Lincoln Academy in Beloit release Wisconsin Student Assessment System exam results Beloit Police: 4-year-old had fallen in parking lot before hit by vehicle Beloit Hall of Fame inductees to be honored LGBTQ+ sophomore student at Beloit Memorial makes homecoming court Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime