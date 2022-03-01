TOWN OF BELOIT—Solar energy projects in Rock County are moving at varying paces as construction continues at a Town of Fulton site and work remains pending for a solar farm in the Town of Beloit awaiting state approval, Alliant Energy has told the Beloit Daily News.
Town of Fulton
The $62 million North Rock Solar project started in August and is nearing two-thirds of the way complete, Alliant Energy Communications Partner Chris Caporale confirmed.
Construction crews have finished installing all piles at the site. Crews also are in the process of installing the above-ground electrical equipment, which will bring the electricity from the solar panels to the substation and eventually the grid.
“These steps are in preparation for solar panels to arrive later this spring,” Caporale said.
Heading into spring and summer, the focus of the project will be installing the 163,000 solar panels on site as well as completing electric work for the substation.
“The goal is still for the North Rock Solar Project to be operational in the first half of 2023,” Caporale said.
Town of Beloit
Major construction has not yet started at the Paddock Solar Project site, located off Highway 213, as the site awaits further Public Service Commission of Wisconsin review and subsequent approval of the project, after which time construction is expected to begin.
Once built, the project will consist of 210,000 solar panels and create $260,000 annually in tax revenue for the Town of Beloit and Rock County.
The project is expected to generate enough power to sustain 16,900 homes in Wisconsin as part of a 65-megawatt solar project. The solar panels will be installed on about 468 acres of land and generate an estimated 65 megawatts of electricity.
Caporale said the timeline for potential PSC review and action has not changed for Alliant’s six solar projects.
“We anticipate a decision sometime this spring, and if approved, we will work to get crews on site to begin construction later this summer or in early fall,” Caporale said.
By the end of 2023, Alliant aims to add 1,089 megawatts of solar energy production throughout Wisconsin. This effort includes 12 different projects across nine counties in Wisconsin. Collectively, these projects will add nearly 1,100 MW of solar energy generation to the state’s energy grid by the end of 2023—enough to power nearly 300,000 homes.
A project in the Town of Decatur in Green County is also pending PSC approval prior to construction starting. The project represents a $78 million investment made up of 162,000 solar panels that is expected to provide $200,000 in annual tax revenue for the Town of Brodhead and Green County.