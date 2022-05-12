TOWN OF EXETER—A high school teacher who lives in the Town of Exeter has announced he will run for the District 45 Wisconsin State Assembly seat.
Ben Dorscheid will run as a Democrat for the Assembly seat, which currently is held by Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit. Spreitzer has announced he will run for the 15th District Wisconsin Senate seat. Sen. Janis Ringhand currently represents the 15th Senate District and she has said she will not seek another term.
Dorscheid will face fellow Democrat Clinton Anderson of Beloit in the Wisconsin primary election set for Aug. 9. The winner of the primary race will run in the general election set for Nov. 8. Beloit resident Jeff Klett has announced he is running for the 45th Assembly seat as a Republican.
Dorscheid is a social studies teacher at Dodgeville High School. He is a graduate of Janesville Craig High School and he went on to earn a degree in history education from the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater. He then went on to earn a masters degree in psychology from American Public University.
He said issues he wants to address in his campaign include promoting clean energy and fairness for voters.
“I will work towards making Wisconsin a net provider of energy, specifically clean energy,” Dorscheid said in a news release. “This includes expanding access and funding for solar panels on private homes and solar energy farms as well as the establishment of more wind turbines across the state. I want Wisconsin to be a part of the future of clean energy in the business sector. Larger tax breaks should be given to any Wisconsin company that is monitoring, reducing and generating energy for public use.”
He added he wants to protect voting rights for all citizens.
“This includes protecting absentee voting, abolishing voter ID laws and drawing fair and impartial district maps,” he said. “Every vote counts and I will make sure that this applies to all people.”
Dorscheid said, as a teacher, he often tasks his students to come up with their own solutions for problems in society. He hopes by running for the Assembly he is teaching them another lesson.
“By running for public office myself, I hope to instill in my students the same belief that was instilled in me during my formative years—You can be a part of the solution,” he said.