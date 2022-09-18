TOWN OF BELOIT—Hundred of people came out to see vintage, classic and unique cars at the 46th annual Beloit Autorama on Sunday.
Trucks, sports cars and even an orange fire truck were on display at Preservation Park in the Town of Beloit.
This is the second year, since the pandemic, that the event is back in action.
“We had such a wonderful year last year and this year, judging just by the raffle sales, is even bigger than last year,” explained Terri Ann Ryan, Beloit Evening Lions Club President. “It has been incredible to be able to build this event back up after the flood and pandemic.”
The event was canceled in 2019, due to flooding in the park and was canceled the following year due to COVID-19.
Long time and new contestants came to the event to show off their cars.
“I have been coming to Beloit Autorama since its inception,” Gene Malueg said. “I even came in 2020 when the event was canceled to talk to the Lions Club about cars.”
Malueg has displayed his 1933 Ford two-door sedan at Autorama—a car which he has owned for 50 years. Instead of the common stock engine that is normally used, he installed a Chevy brand engine. The difference in engine improved performance in the car, according to Malueg. He has previously won awards for this car at Beloit Autorama.
“We were all so happy when the event returned and it looks like it returned in full force again,” Malueg recalled.
Austin Thompson brought his 2017 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack for the first time to the show.
“This is my second time showing a car at Autorama,” Thompson explained. “I have had this car for about seven months and it took me around four months to customize it.”
Thompson made many modifications to the car including Hellcat rims, a carbon fiber interior, and much more.
Ivan Doering, last year won a trophy for his 1955 Chevrolet Convertible Bel-Air. He won an award in the 1955-1964 Chevrolets category in 2021.
“I have always been interested in cars since I was a young kid,” Doering said. “It has always been something I have been drawn to.”
His 1955 Bel-Air has been renovated to have all original parts. Doering has maintained the car for over 40 years.
“I have been coming to Autorama for around 20 to 25 years and will continue to come back,” Doering explained.
The Beloit Evening Lions Club hosts the event along with the Coachmen Street Rod Club, XLRS Car Club and the Blue Ribbon Classic Chevy Club.
There are several categories of cars including street rod, antique, classic, Corvette, high performance, truck, import, custom and full size Chevy.
Custom made trophies were given to winners of each of the categories at the end of the event.
Participants and visitors at the car show enjoyed concessions, music browsed vendors and partook in a 50/50 raffle.
The 50/50 raffle prize grew to over $3,000.
Proceeds from the event including concessions, tickets and 50/50 raffle were donated to Lions Club International Foundation. The foundation supports local organizations such as the Stateline Boys & Girls Club, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Meals on Wheels and other projects.