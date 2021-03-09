TOWN OF BELOIT—Roughly two weeks into his new role as town administrator, Tim Wellnitz said he’s excited to continue learning everything he can about town matters and serve the residents.
“Everyone has been very accommodating with getting me up to speed,” Wellnitz said. “I’ve been impressed with the staff and just how adaptable people are.”
Wellnitz, a Janesville native, most recently had served as assistant city attorney there for several years prior to being chosen to be town administrator. He also held a seat on Janesville’s city council previously.
One of the initial goals Wellnitz has identified is reviewing options for moving the administrative offices out of the fire department headquarters and into a permanent town hall.
In the meantime, Wellnitz said it’s been valuable so far working inside the fire station.
“You gain additional perspective just being in the same place. You learn a little bit more about the operations,” Wellnitz said.
Other goals he has for the township include reviewing more residential and commercial development opportunities and continued delivery of essential public services within budget.
Wellnitz said that on his first day, Public Works Director Joe Rose took time to show him around the township and its various departments for introductions and an overview.
Looking ahead to April, Wellnitz said he is anticipating an annual town meeting where residents will have a chance to share thoughts or concerns, and he aims to build positive community relations.
Skip Rath, the outgoing Town Board Chair, said he has had several meetings with Wellntiz to offer insight on recent township matters. Additionally, as two board members and a new board chair will be elected this spring, Rath said those members will offer their own guidance, too.
Rath said he is impressed with Wellntiz’s legal background and understanding of local government, and has encouraged the new administrator to speak with residents when possible to learn about any issues they would like to see resolved.
“Tim has spent a great deal of time with every member of our staff to understand their jobs and how they’re doing them. I am confident that Tim will be a very good administrator for the town,” Rath said.
Community Development Director Tim Kienbaum said he’s met with Wellnitz almost every day and looks forward to a close working relationship.
For example, as the township has seen tremendous housing growth in recent years, Kienbaum said one area of focus will be coordinating with Wellnitz and other town officials to secure funding and plan ahead for continued residential expansion.
Some new subdivisions, such as Blackhawk Run and Glen Hills, are quickly filling up, Kienbaum said, and the township will soon have to look at more plots of land for development.
“I think it’s been going very well to this point. We’re still working through getting him acquainted with different areas of the township and projects that we’ve been looking at for a while,” Kienbaum said.
Lt. Bryan Hasse said Wellnitz visited the town police department on his first day and was introduced to command staff, the records team and patrol officers.
“Tim appears eager to get settled into the position. We at the (police department) have not had an opportunity to sit down with Tim for any length of time, but we look forward to the opportunity once he gets settled in,” Hasse said. “I think it will be refreshing to have a new set of eyes and a fresh perspective to continue to move the town into the future.”