TOWN OF BELOIT—In line with state and national health recommendations, the Town of Beloit will not set official neighborhood Trick-or-Treat hours this year for Halloween.
During a town board meeting Monday, the agenda included public notice and discussion on Trick or Treat hours.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wisconsin Department of Health Services both have identified Trick-or-Treating as a high risk activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Beloit also has decided not to set Trick-or-Treating hours this Halloween.