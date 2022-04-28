TOWN OF BELOIT—Alliant Energy officials offered residents tours of the new West Riverside Energy Center at 4201 S. Walters Road Thursday, as they marked the official completion of the new natural gas power plant.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held with local dignitaries showing the new power plant which provides power for about 550,000 homes.
“We have been trying to put this together for one to two years,” said Bob Newell, senior manager of Strategic Projects at Alliant Energy. He noted because of the COVID-19 pandemic the ceremony had to be postponed a few times. “We welcome our partners and community officials to the West Riverside Energy Center.”
Newell and his team, Strategic Projects, were in charge of the West Riverside Energy Center construction.
“We broke ground back in April of 2016 on construction of this plant,” Newell said. “We had a $700 million budget for the facility but we currently have an estimated $674 projected actual cost.”
The facility actually began operations in May 2020, after the four year construction period.
“Dedicated to reuse and recycling, 90% of all waste generated from the project site was recycled and didn’t go to a landfill,” Newell noted. “Some months it was over 90% of all material that was recycled.”
The West Riverside Energy Center is a combined cycle facility, which means it creates energy in two different ways.
The first way comes from the two combustion engines that create 250 megawatts each. The second way is that the recycling system is able to use the heat coming off of the engines to create an additional 230 megawatt units. This is a combined 730 megawatt created by the facility.
The energy center also has a 4-megawatt, 30-acres solar panel field.
“This project provided jobs for 1,000 workers every year from 2016-2022,” said Robb Kahl, executive director of Construction Business Group. “Apprenticeships were able to fully complete their four year training on one project, which is unheard of.”
“Alliant Energy understands the importance of hiring locally and supporting local businesses,” Kahl said. “Construction professionals have built careers working with Alliant Energy and we appreciate Alliant Energy’s partnership.”
“We met with OSHA monthly to make sure safety was prioritized and every voice was heard,” said Scott Reeder, Senior vice president of AECOM. “Alliant Energy made a strategic alliance with the Town of Beloit, us, and local officials to enforce the value of employee safety.”
“With a total amount of 3.1 million hours of labor there was a lost-time accident rate of zero,” Reeder said. “Every employee was able to go home safe to their family every night.”
Kahl and Reeder were two big partners involved with the construction of the project.
“Bob worked closely with us over the years on this project, “ said Diane Greenlee, chair of the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors. “Alliant energy is an asset to the Town of Beloit by providing jobs, opportunities, and giving back to the community.”
The power plant provides about $3 million annually to local governments, including the Town of Beloit and Rock County. Greenlee said the funds provide vital services to the township, including emergency medical services and fire protection services.
“This building will be providing energy to the Rock County area for years to come,” David de Leon, president of Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin.