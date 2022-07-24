Andy Beaulieu of Three Sheeps Brewing in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, pours a beer sample for a visitor to his tent at the Lager Than Life Beer festival held at Preservation Park in the Town of Beloit Saturday.
TOWN OF BELOIT—Mark Salvesen was pouring beer and chatting up the other brews at the first Lager Than Life beer festival at Preservation Park on Saturday.
Salvesen was happy to pour samples from Beloit’s own G5 Brewing Company, but he also wanted to visit with the other breweries represented at the beer festival.
“Good people, good beer, good weather, good vibe,” Salvesen said about the beer festival.
Celestino Ruffini, executive director of Visit Beloit, the agency organizing Lager Than Life, estimated about 800 people turned out for the first beer festival in the Beloit area.
“Everything is going excellent,” Ruffini said. “We are getting rave reviews from the brewers, not only about the venue, but about the community.”
He said many of the people from the 49 breweries from five states at the beer festival arrived the night before and stayed at local hotels. Ruffini said they enjoyed the local restaurants and businesses and they enjoyed Preservation Park and its location along the Rock River.
Over 100 beers could be sampled at the festival.
Ruffini also gave plenty of credit to G5 Brewing in Beloit, which helped plan the beer fest.
“They had the connections in the industry,” Ruffini said.
He also noted over 100 volunteers helped make the beer festival a success.
Crowds of people milled about the brewery tents at the park, carrying small glasses to sample as many beers as they could.
Nick Bauer of Tumbled Rock Brewery and Kitchen at Devil’s Lake near Baraboo, Wisconsin, was pouring beers for curious customers at his beer tent. The most popular brew at his tent seemed to be the Pink Boot Goofin’ malt. It was made with Yakima Chief Hops and it is made to honor women brewers.
Nearby, Andy Beaulieu was tapping the beers made by Three Sheeps Brewing from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. He was finding that his brewery’s lemongrass Pilsner was finding favor with the people at the beer festival.
Regarding the park and the people at the beer festival, Beaulieu said the venue was great, the weather was great and it was a perfect day.
He also thought the festival was unique.
“I’ve been to beer fests before, but not one that only had lagers and Pilsners,” he said.