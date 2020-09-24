TOWN OF BELOIT—Community leaders are planting the seeds for future growth in the Town of Beloit with the addition of a new tree display.
Arbor Day celebrations were postponed in April due to the coronavirus. But on Thursday morning, town officials unveiled a public space behind Fire Station #2, 1143 E. Inman Parkway, where several trees were planted and benches are being installed.
“We’re really proud of what we’ve done here. We think it really dressed this area up and will be a nice space for the township,” Community Development Director Tim Kienbaum said. “They (the trees) help to beautify the area.”
Town of Beloit Roads Foreman Mike Birkholz said 10 trees were planted this year, in addition to the 13 that were planted in the community in 2019.
The efforts are part of the township’s goal to achieve tree city certification for the fourth year in a row. In order to qualify, a municipality must have a board, an ordinance, annual celebrations and spend at least $2 per capita on forestry programs.
The general goal, Kienbaum said, is to continue planting trees until the funds are exhausted. Doing so is both an aesthetic feature and is good for the environment.
The township’s tree-planting efforts are funded by various donors who give in the form of money or services. Some area construction firms have donated material for pavement and are helping to supply the benches.
For the recent project, town officials are also worked closely together with community members who are involved in the Leadership Development Academy of Rock County.
In recent years, the township has seen issues of Emerald ash borers damaging trees. Kienbaum said a variety of trees in the new green space will also give residents an idea of different types of foliage that typically fare well in the southern Wisconsin region.
In the new green space, the trees are all spaced roughly 50 feet apart to allow them to mature with more space to grow, Kienbaum said. Once the project is finished, the area will have around 20 trees growing for years to come.