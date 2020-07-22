TOWN OF BELOIT—The Board of Supervisors on Monday night awarded a contract to Janesville-based Rock Road Companies Inc. for the completion of new sidewalks along Inman Parkway.
Rock Road Companies came in with the low bid at $573,683.44. A separate bid of $685,962.24 was submitted by Fischer Excavating Inc, which is headquartered in Freeport, Illinois.
The new sidewalks will stretch from U.S. Highway 51 to County Road G.
The Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to approve the contract.
The Beloit Turner School District will take the next step on July 27, when the Board of Education is scheduled to meet and could vote to also approve the low bid submitted by Rock Road Companies.
The school district is the entity listed in a State Municipal Agreement with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Town Administrator Gene Wright said some of the funding towards the sidewalks project will be used through a grant. He added that the Town of Beloit has agreed to assist the Beloit Turner School District, if necessary, with paying off any local costs that exceed $100,000 after the available grant funding runs out.
According to a town document included in public packets from Monday’s town board meeting, the federal funds are capped at $478,362.
A document detailing the post bid update shows the entire project could cost around $884,513.68. The figures shows estimates of the Beloit Turner School District taking on a $100,395 share, and the Town of Beloit would be responsible for an estimated $305,756.18.
