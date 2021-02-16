TOWN OF BELOIT—The township will seek out bids for construction of two new park shelters and repaving an existing parking lot after receiving Town Board approval Monday night.
The township is looking to install new shelters at both Armstrong Eddy Park and Belcrest Park. The projects have been in the planning process for some time, Town Engineer Frank McKearn said.
Interim Town Administrator Joe Rose said the town has budgeted $34,000 for the Belcrest Park pavilion and $23,410 for the Armstrong Eddy project. The township also received $12,500 from the Noon Rotary Club of Beloit towards the Armstrong Eddy shelter.
Rose said the township has about $47,000 budgeted for the parking lot rehabilitation project.
Town Board Supervisor Dan Schreiber asked if the pavilions would include pipes for electricity. McKearn said the town could look into adding that to the plans.
Schreiber also inquired about the size of the pavilions. McKearn said the shelter at Armstrong Eddy Park will likely be larger than the one at Belcrest Park.
Town Board Chair Skip Rath raised the idea of naming the new shelter at Belcrest Park after former board chair Tammy Maegli, who passed away in January. Town of Beloit resident Dave Sterna had suggested doing so during a public comment portion of a recent town board meeting.
Rath said naming the Belcrest Park shelter after Maegli would be appropriate, given that she had resided on the township’s west side. A formal decision was not made immediately.
The town board also approved seeking bids for parking lot rehabilitation at McKearn Park.
McKearn said resurfacing the parking lot would help correct some drainage issues there and fill in some spots with fresh material.
Responding to a question from Rath about the process, McKearn said the work would involve removing the existing asphalt, maintaining the base layer and smoothing it over again with new material.
For both bidding projects, McKearn said the township will advertise twice before opening up to bids on March 12. Bids will go before the town board on March 15.
Work on the parking lot and shelters will begin this construction season.
In other business on Monday night, the town board approved the purchase of a new ambulance for the fire department at the request of Fire Chief Dan Pease.
Town Finance Director John Malizio said there are sufficient funds included in the 2021 capital budget to cover that purchase. The cost of a new ambulance will be around $280,000.