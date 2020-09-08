TOWN OF BELOIT—The old town hall site at 2871 S. Afton Road soon will be in new hands.
The Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night voted to authorize for Town Administrator Gene Wright to sign off on closing documents for the sale of the old town hall site.
A buyer intends to purchase the site for $175,000. The closing documents are expected to be complete sometime in the coming weeks.
The Town of Beloit’s administrative offices are currently housed inside Fire Station #1 at 2445 S. Afton Road.