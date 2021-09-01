JANESVILLE—A Town of Beloit man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy between January of 2020 and August of this year will remain in custody at the Rock County Jail following his initial appearance in Rock County Circuit Court.
Jose A. Melgoza, 18, is charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of child enticement and one count of child sexual exploitation.
He appeared before Rock County Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer and Meyer issued a $25,000 cash bond due to the nature of the alleged crimes.
Court records show officers from the Mauston Police Department were informed that Melgoza had traveled to the area to pick up a 13-year-old boy and taking the boy back to Beloit “for a few days.”
A person interviewed in the criminal complaint said her child had spent time with Melgoza and “became aware that (Melgoza) had sexually assaulted numerous juveniles,” the complaint states.
No other ages of victims are mentioned, although the complaint details videos and photographs from Melgoza’s Snapchat and Facebook social media accounts that appear to show various images of child pornography and explicit content, the complaint said.