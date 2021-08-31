01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_1

TOWN OF BELOIT—A Town of Beloit 18-year-old has been arrested after Rock County authorities executed a search warrant in response to alleged crimes against children, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office detective bureau and Town of Beloit police officers searched a home in the 2900 block of South Iris Drive on Monday.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jose A. Melgoza on possible charges including: 10 counts of possession of child pornography, one count sexual exploitation of a child and one count of child enticement.

Melgoza is being held at the Rock County Jail where he will appear for an initial court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.

