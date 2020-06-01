TOWN OF BELOIT—The township is seeking a new finance director, while also mulling all options to fill the position.
Town Administrator Gene Wright told the Board of Supervisors on Monday night that Sara Regenauer resigned from her role as finance director and treasurer effective Friday, May 29.
Wright proposed two initial ideas to the town board:
- The primary option is to formally post the vacant position and continue seeking applicants and holding interviews to find a new director.
- A second plan, if a desired candidate is not found, could be to separate the duties of finance director and town treasurer and request help from an outside firm that could offer bookkeeping services for town finances.
Supervisor Carl McMillan said he believes the title of finance director is important to keep because it clearly identifies who is in charge of the town’s finances.
All five board members voted in favor of seeking applicants for the fiance director and treasurer position.
Wright thanked Regenauer for her years of service Monday and wished her well. He said Regenauer was “a great asset to the town” and had left the town’s financial records in excellent shape for the next person to pick up where she left off.
