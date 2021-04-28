TOWN OF BELOIT—After meeting with some residents face-to-face in recent weeks, Town Administrator Tim Wellnitz said he and other town officials remain focused and optimistic for the future.
The annual town meeting, held last week, was one such opportunity for public introductions. Various officials gave an overview of town business in 2020.
“It was relatively short and sweet. I think what people appreciated is our residential building construction activity, particularly new housing, has continued to increase and is definitely a positive for the town,” Wellnitz said.
A handful of residents attended, and at least one citizen inquired about updates on various road construction projects, including on Philhower Road.
Wellnitz said residents’ feedback is helpful to delivering quality public services. He added that his top goals still include promoting residential growth and evaluating options for a new town hall site.
“It’s always nice to give people an opportunity to see who their elected and staff officials are—to give them an opportunity to ask questions and connect with people and have a face to go with a name,” Wellnitz said. “As time has gone on, I’ve gotten to know people, and it’s good to make those connections and build relationships over time.”
Some key takeaways from the annual presentation included:
- Election turnout soared well past prior numbers in the fall, with an 87% voter turnout in November 2020. Prior to that, 21% of voters turned out in August, 40% in April and 13% in February.
- The township received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award through the Government finance Officers Association for the fourth year in a row.
- In 2020, the town had a possible debt limit of about $25 million. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the town was using about 54% of that debt limit.
- Town property values continued to rise in 2020, with a total collective assessed value of almost $516 million. That value compared to roughly $509 million in 2019, about $425 million in 2018, around $427 million in 2017 and more than $427 million in 2016.
- The Public Works Department plowed snow 32 different times over a total of 740 hours and picked up trash over the course of 625 hours.
- A portion of Paddock Road was repaved, and maintenance also was completed on the streets of Walters, Elmwood, Dewey, St. Lawrence, Creedy, Nye, Harrison, Holly and Highcrest.
- The wastewater treatment plant handled more than 194 million gallons of raw sewage and jet cleaned a fifth of all sewer lines.
- The Town of Beloit Fire Department reported a total of $262,200 in losses due to fires in 2020. There was a significant increase noted in the number of fire calls involving mutual aid with other area departments. Nearly 600 fire inspections were conducted, and hundreds of people witnessed special fire truck birthday parades for kids during the pandemic.
- The police department is operating at full staff, with eight patrol officers and one part-time officer.
- Town police responded to 11,410 calls for service in 2020, an increase of 2.91% from the prior year. The number of citations issued (791) decreased by 44.68%, and the number of arrests (740) was down 21.02%. Impaired driving arrests (82) were down 18%. There was a 22.88% increase in the number of traffic accidents (201).