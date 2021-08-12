TOWN OF BELOIT—After a few months of check-ins and review, Town of Beloit Planning Commission members and administrative officials say Waste Management has taken positive steps towards keeping roads free of debris or trash.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Planning Commission Chair Carl McMillan said in the last three to four months, he has not heard new complaints from residents regarding excessive trash on local roadways.
“The roads look pretty good,” McMillan said, adding that he is currently satisfied with the company’s efforts to address the situation.
The review of Waste Management’s conditional use permit stems from an issue earlier this year, when board members raised concerns about litter as the township was considering a land swap agreement with the company.
The land swap moved ahead in a narrow Board of Supervisors vote in May, with a condition that the township would monitor for future issues and review the permit as needed.
Town Administrator Tim Wellnitz said he has been periodically taking photos and making brief trips around the township to collect documentation. He said this will help maintain a mutual understanding amongst all parties involved.
For the most part, Wellnitz said he has seen minimal to no trash.
A representative from Waste Management said the company has hired an employee to help clean up the yard around the facility. Additionally, the company has reviewed its policies to minimize unnecessary trips to landfills and has deployed trucks with giant vacuum machines to clean up roadways as needed.
Planning Commission member Wayne Endthoff said he drives by the area of Waste Management’s facility often and has not seen significant issues of trash.
Community Development Director Tim Kienbaum said he and the township’s code enforcement officer have been working with Waste Management representatives to conduct check-ins, and he said the company has been receptive to that.
In general, with the exception of a couple especially windy days, Kienbaum said trash and recycled materials have appeared to be contained inside the company facilities and trucks.
“Things generally have been addressed. I think they’re working on that,” Kienbaum said, adding that routine inspections will continue but he does not anticipate serious issues.