TOWN OF BELOIT—In an effort to clarify which animals can legally be kept within township limits, the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors is planning a public hearing and could soon vote to amend existing ordinances.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, all five board members agreed to set a public hearing on the matter, tentatively for its upcoming July 20 meeting.
Town Administrator Gene Wright said after recently reading up on various existing ordinances that contradicted one another regarding animals such as fowl, he then began looking at suggested revisions to clarify which animals can and cannot be kept by residents in the township.
As written, the proposed ordinance revisions in Section 5.03 on the Restrictions on the Keeping of Animals would more clearly state that bees and chickens are allowed.
The proposed ordinance revisions, as written, also would more clearly state that residents can keep ferrets, rabbits, birds, fish, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils, mice, rats, turtles, frogs, chinchillas, non-venomous lizards and non-venomous snakes that do not exceed six feet in length.
Examples of some non-domesticated wild animals that would continue to not be allowed are lions, tigers, bears, ocelots, cougars, foxes, raccoons, skunks, panthers, wolves, venomous lizards or snakes, and any snakes that exceed six feet in length.
The proposed ordinance changes also include removing an existing rule that does not allow the declawing of cats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.