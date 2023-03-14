hot Town of Beloit receives forestry grant Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TOWN OF BELOIT - The Town of Beloit has been awarded $11,804.80 from the Urban Forestry Grant program.The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that eight communities in the state were awarded a total of $108,220 in Urban Forestry Grant funds.The goal of the Urban Forestry Grant program is to increase the urban forest canopy support the benefits that brings.The grant funds must be matched dollar-for-dollar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Town Of Beloit Urban Forestry Grant Department Of Natural Resources Forest Canopy Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit parents claim racial insults at basketball game Woodstock man identified as fatal crash victim Beloit police officers save toddler from choking Man dies in fiery crash near Clinton Muskego superintentent apologizes, says investigation ongoing Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime