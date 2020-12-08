TOWN OF BELOIT—Based on recommendations from a consulting firm, the Town of Beloit is raising its sewer utility rates over three years.
During Monday’s Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors meeting, Trilogy Consulting, LLC representative Erik Granum presented a 2020 wastewater rate update for the township over a Zoom online connection.
The township has conducted similar evaluations of the sewer rate system every two years, and the firm recommended to continue doing so.
Trilogy Consulting recommended the township raise its sewer utility rates by 5% per year for 2021 through 2023 to cover operating expenses and annual debt service funds.
The Town of Beloit’s current annual sewer bill for the average resident is $391.68. The proposed rate increases show an annual sewer bill of $411.52 per resident, according to an analysis document compiled by Trilogy Consulting.
After some discussion Monday night, a resolution to raise the rates passed unanimously.
Trilogy Consulting’s presentation showed that a prior study in 2014 recommended overall rate increases of 19.3% in 2014, 18% in 2015, and 15% in 2016. The town board at the time adopted those increases.
A prior study in 2018 did not recommend any sewer rate increases.