Town of Beloit polling places change for some
Clint Wolf
Mar 6, 2022
Updated 2 hrs ago

TOWN OF BELOIT - Due to redistricting, some voters may have to cast ballots at different polling places than they are used to.

Voters in Wards 1 - 3 will vote at the Survive Alive House located next to the Town of Beloit Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

Voters in Wards 4 - 6 will vote at the McKearn Park Shelter at 2711 S. Park Ave.

Voters in Wards 7 - 10 will vote at Town of Beloit Fire Station 2 at 1143 E. Inman Parkway.

Voters can check their poling locations at MyVote.wi.gov.

Tags: Town Of Beloit, Polling Places, Election, Voting