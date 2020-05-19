TOWN OF BELOIT—The township’s police department will return to its usual contracted schedule for officers.
The Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors voted 2-3 against a motion Monday to extend a memorandum of understanding with the Wisconsin Professional Police Association that had moved the township’s police to a seven day on, seven day off schedule due to COVID-19.
Supervisors Steve Heumiller and Jim Stevens voted in favor of keeping the union agreement for two more weeks. Skip Rath, Carl McMillan and Board Chair Tammy Maegli voted against the motion.
Township police officers will return to a contracted schedule of five days on, and two or three days off.
Town of Beloit Police Chief Ronald Northrop said in response to COVID-19, two groups, each consisting of six personnel, had been working 80 hours per pay period with six 12-hour shifts and one 8-hour shift.
Northrop said this system was adopted in an effort to support social distancing and to conserve limited protective gear and other disinfectant supplies available to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Northrop said he had asked the town board for a local extension of the revised schedule to support a gradual return to normal operations after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at home order.
