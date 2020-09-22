TOWN OF BELOIT — The Town of Beloit is considering hiring two more police officers to ensure safety of officers and the public.
During Monday night’s Town of Beloit Board of supervisors meeting, Lt. Bryan Hasse shared key findings from a recent police department staffing study.
The study found approximately one-third of all calls—between Jan. 1 and Sept. 18—in the Town of Beloit have involved just one responding officer.
“One thing the analysis can’t quantify is the officer safety issue,” Hasse said. “We owe it to this community to provide those resources so they feel safe on their own.”
Any time an officer must respond alone to firearm incidents and is waiting for backup from other area agencies to arrive, Hasse said that officer is left at greater risk.
And on serious car accident scenes, he added it requires multiple officers spending several hours to take witness statements, provide first aid and file police reports.
Hasse highlighted part of the study that found most other Wisconsin municipalities similar in size to the Town of Beloit have, on average, 11 full-time patrol officers or sergeants. The township currently has seven—five officers and two sergeants.
While the population in the township appears to have grown some in recent years, Hasse said, the police department’s staffing levels have remained stagnant.
He added the number of crime incidents and urgent calls also has increased. He noted weapons offenses increased by 166.7% between 2018 and 2019. Over a five year period, the weapons offenses increased by an average of around 21%.
Hasse implored the board members that 60% of a police officer’s time should be spent on proactive traffic enforcement, community engagement and attending local events to build relationships and trust, as opposed to reacting to serious incidents one after another.
With two additional officers, Hasse said the department could reduce response time by about 20%.
Chief of Police Ron Northrop said hiring additional officers would help alleviate overtime issues.
“I am really concerned about officer safety,” said Board Supervisor Skip Rath, adding that he sees nationwide respect for police officers is rapidly waning.
Board Supervisor Jim Stevens commended Hasse on his involvement in the study. Stevens said he wants to continue to explore the costs of hiring two additional officers during ongoing town budget discussions.
The town board is in the middle of its annual budget workshops process.
The next meeting on the upcoming budget is scheduled for Sept. 28.
Northrop said he felt Monday night’s discussion went well with support from the board.