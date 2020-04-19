TOWN OF BELOIT—A father of three children himself, Sergeant Gregg Cisneros said instinct kicked in at 4:10 a.m. on Friday when he and two other Town of Beloit police officers responded to an unusual emergency call on Elmwood Avenue.
A 21-year-old woman was in labor.
About three minutes after Cisneros and officers Ashley Lervik and Steve Zielinski arrived on scene, a healthy baby girl was delivered.
“It’s definitely not something that police officers do every day,” Police Chief Ronald Northrop said. “It sounds like they did a good job and went above and beyond what officers normally do. It was a quick response.”
Northrop floated the possibility of holding an awards ceremony for all three officers sometime down the line.
Cisneros recalled entering the house and thinking on his feet. Although police officers have been making efforts to maintain social distance due to the coronavirus, that wasn’t an option. All three officers wore gloves and other protective equipment.
With the mother’s contractions at three minutes apart, it became clear the baby would likely be born before EMS could arrive.
The grandmother grabbed a bundle of towels for Cisneros, and he placed blankets on the floor. He stood behind the mother in case he needed to catch the child and provide a soft landing.
Lervik held the mother’s hand and offered words of encouragement.
Zielinski communicated with other first responders on the radio while standing nearby to help if needed.
Once the baby was safely delivered, Cisneros said he borrowed Zielinski’s pair of medical shears and cut the umbilical cord—just as he had done with each of his own children. The baby girl cried out, and Cisneros recalled a moment of relief. The grandmother was grateful and remarked police had responded quickly.
Moments later, an ambulance arrived.
“This was very unusual. I’ve never done this before in my career,” Cisneros said. “It’s pretty surreal. It was very emotional. The fact that everything turned out fine was a really good feeling. Sometimes you have to be there for things that are not within our job skills.”
