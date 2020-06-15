TOWN OF BELOIT — The township's Board of Supervisors voted Monday to enter Phase Two of Rock County's reopening plan.
The Town of Beloit plans to reopen the public restroom at Preservation Park on July 1. The restroom has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Rentals at the McKearn Park shelter also will be allowed starting July 1. One party will be allowed to rent per weekend, or parties must be spaced out at least 48 hours to allow for cleaning.
The Town Hall and the Town of Beloit Police Department will reopen by appointment on July 6.
Staffing levels in the town offices will return to normal operation.
