TOWN OF BELOIT—The township plans to donate about 18 trees to brand new homeowners as part of its forest management plans, and any leftover trees will be planted in town parks.
“Trees in general raise property values and it makes the town look nicer,” said Mike Birkholz, the town’s Road Department Foreman who is also heading up the urban forest efforts. “Either way it’s a win-win.”
During the last four years, the township has received a total of $21,451 in Urban Forestry grants through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. This year alone, the town received a grant worth $6,451.
In that time, the township has planted 38 new trees, with plans in the works to plant another 18 in the next year. Many of those will be donated to new homeowners as brand new houses finish being constructed, Birkholz said.
The township also continues to work on its new arboretum that was started in 2020, located behind Fire Station #2 at 1143 E. Inman Pkwy.
It costs between $500 and $600 on average to secure and plant a ball and burlap tree, Birkholz said.
In order to qualify for Tree City USA status, a municipality must have a tree board or department, an ordinance related to trees, a forestry plan that involves spending at least $2 per capita on tree planting and care and host an annual Arbor Day celebration.
The township has qualified four years in a row.
“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the nonprofit Arbor Day Foundation, in a statement. “The trees being planted and cared for by Town of Beloit are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”
The foundation recently set a goal for its millions of members to plant 100 million new trees by 2022, according to a press release.
Part of the Town of Beloit’s efforts involve planting a variety of tree species, which Birkholz said contributes to a beautiful and healthy community.
“By planting smaller quantities of many different species, we create a more resilient urban forest less affected by any one threat,” Birkholz said. “Approximately 80% of the urban forest are privately owned, which means that home owners species choices significantly impact our forest. Your choices make a difference.”
Birkholz said some town residents have asked about tree diseases and which species are recommended in the area.
A number of emerald ash trees had to be cut down in recent years due to disease, but Birkholz said the worst has passed locally as those issues have since migrated further north. Between 35 and 40 ash trees had to be removed since 2016, with a few dead trees still needing to be taken down.
In addition, the City of Beloit also has again be recognized with Tree City USA status recently, for its 33rd consecutive year.
Arbor Day events in the township and city have temporarily been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are expected to return in the future when larger community gatherings resume.