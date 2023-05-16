Town of Beloit fire station, town hall plans
Buy Now

Town of Beloit/City of Beloit Fire Chief Daniel Pease shows a diagram of the floor layout of a new Fire Station 2 and Town Hall during Monday’s meeting of the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors. Pease estimated the fire station and town hall could be complete by November of 2024.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

TOWN OF BELOIT — Since 2019, there has been no Town Hall in the Town of Beloit. The Town Administrator and other town officials have set up offices at Fire Station 1 and town board meetings have been held at the fire station on Afton Road.

That all could change by the end of next year as plans were approved Monday for a new town hall, which will be part of a rebuilt Fire Station 2 on Inman Parkway. The plan would put the town hall, Fire Station 2 and the town police station all next to each other on Inman Parkway.

Tags

Recommended for you