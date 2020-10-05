TOWN OF BELOIT — The Town of Beloit’s Board of Supervisors named a new interim administrator Monday night, with plans in the works to seek a full-time hire in the future.
In addition to his current role, Public Works Director Joe Rose will serve as interim administrator until a permanent hire is made.
The five-member Board of Supervisors deliberated in closed session for roughly one hour about the appointment of an interim administrator as well as choosing an interim fire chief. They also discussed a possible contract for sharing resources and a fire chief with the Janesville Fire Department.
An interim fire chief was not immediately named Monday. The board voted to authorize Board Chair Tammy Maegli to appoint an interim fire chief.
Rose will take the helm as interim town administrator effective Monday, Oct. 12.
Outgoing interim administrator and fire chief Gene Wright is retiring from both roles on Oct. 9 and will continue to serve as Orfordville’s fire chief going forward. He accepted an offer for that role on Sept. 1.
Prior to entering closed session on Monday, Board Supervisor Carl McMillan offered verbal updates and recommendations from the Town Administrator Hiring Committee.
McMillan told the full board that the committee in recent meetings has discussed including a job description that emphasizes economic development and long-term planning as key expectations of a permanent, full-time town administrator.
McMillan said the committee also discussed searching for candidates locally and expanding their search as needed to find the best candidate. They also discussed potentially bringing on outside firms to assist with searching for candidates.