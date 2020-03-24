TOWN OF BELOIT — Parks in the Town of Beloit have been closed due to health concerns relating to the coronavirus.
In a press release, Town of Beloit Administrator Gene Wright said the township is complying with statewide emergency orders. All Town of Beloit playgrounds, including slides, swings restrooms, pavilions, the McKearn building and other equipment are off limits to help stop the spread of the virus.
Residents are being asked to avoid sports gatherings at parks and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet between people.
