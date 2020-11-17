TOWN OF BELOIT—All administrative offices in the Town of Beloit are closed until further notice due to COVID-19, town officials say.
In a news release Tuesday morning, Interim Administrator Joe Rose said the offices would be closed to the public effective immediately as coronavirus case numbers continue to rise in Rock County and beyond.
The office closures were announced one day after the Rock County Health Department said it is moving back to Phase One of its reopening plan.
Rose said township services will remain accessible via telephone or email. Residents can still use a drop box for payments, license applications or other mail at Fire Station #1, located at 2445 S. Afton Rd.