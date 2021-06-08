TOWN OF BELOIT—With sewer equipment in urgent need of repair, officials in the township say they have found a use for some of its federal pandemic relief funds.
The Board of Supervisors on Monday night approved a motion to allow for improvements to an aging sewer lift station.
Town Administrator Tim Wellnitz said the move is likely to use a portion of the relief funds, which can only be used for certain projects, including renovations to local sewer systems.
In a letter to board members, Public Works Director Joe Rose wrote that Lift Station #1 was installed in 1968 and had circuit breakers and an electrical panel replaced in 1995. However, the equipment has exceeded its operational life span.
“This station is absolutely vital to our operation on the east side of the river as it pumps all the sewage to the treatment plant located on Walters Road,” Rose wrote to board members on May 26. “This station cannot be out of service, so it is a necessity to have electrical contractors and wastewater plumbing installers that can handle this type of emergency repair in a timely and reliable manner.”
The estimated cost of the project is $151,252.33, which includes installation and equipment purchases. The township had originally budgeted $90,000 which carried over from 2020.
The township is set to receive between $760,000 and $810,000 as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which U.S. Congress passed earlier this year.
In other business, the town board approved a pay increase for Sewer Foreman Steven Graham, who supervises all day-to-day activities and oversees the department. His pay was increased from an hourly rate of $30.42 to a new rate of $33 an hour. Graham also completed an advanced wastewater operator certification test in 2019, which factored into the decision.
Wellnitz said this was a routine procedure related to compensation structure, after sewer department employee Rick Saari passed an advanced wastewater test and will qualify for a salary increase to $32.34 per hour.
Additionally, the town board gave a green light for the police department to promote Kristen Baumgartner from records clerk to administrative assistant at a rate of $21.50 per hour. Also, Krystina Schumer was approved for hire as records clerk at a rate of $19 per hour.