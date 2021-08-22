JANESVILLE – A Town of Beloit man who allegedly stole alcohol for a convenience store in the 1900 block of Prairie Avenue in order to sell to purchase cocaine now faces charges, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Beloit police responded to reports of thefts on Aug. 14 and 15 at the store and learned a man had stolen boxed wine and bottles of Hennessey. After a review of security camera footage, Khalil T. Valadez, 22, was identified as a suspect.
While in contact with police, Valadez allegedly admitted to the thefts and now faces three charges of misdemeanor retail theft, three counts of felony bail jumping, one count of misdemeanor bail jumping and two counts of trespassing.